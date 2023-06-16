Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,238,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,638 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.14% of Central Garden & Pet worth $80,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $36.34 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $48,615.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

