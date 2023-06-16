Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $84.11 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,088,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 422,304 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of CoStar Group worth $84,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,633,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,349,000 after buying an additional 8,470,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 22.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,997,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,994,784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,630,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681,249 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,866,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 401.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,848,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,766 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CSGP stock opened at $84.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $54.02 and a one year high of $85.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

