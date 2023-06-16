Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $86.22 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 736,886 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 29,672 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $86,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 78,675 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,474,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in NIKE by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE opened at $112.42 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $172.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.54 and a 200-day moving average of $119.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.57.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

