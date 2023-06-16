Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $90.25 Million Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,436,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75,608 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.25% of SLM worth $90,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLM. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SLM by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SLM during the first quarter worth about $262,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SLM by 26.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 38,282 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in SLM by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 102,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SLM by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $101,733,000 after purchasing an additional 45,321 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. Compass Point raised shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

SLM Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.21. SLM Co. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.98 million. SLM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

