Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $99.26 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,606 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $99,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 26.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter worth about $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 271.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.46.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $75.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.08. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.83 and a 200-day moving average of $86.40.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.02%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

