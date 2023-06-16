Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,501,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,296 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $94,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HP by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 114,461.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528,558 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $205,962,000 after purchasing an additional 990,157 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HP by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $198,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of HP by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,306,874 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $201,531,000 after purchasing an additional 611,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

HP Trading Up 0.5 %

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $124,366.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,778.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $124,366.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,778.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,495 shares of company stock worth $1,490,024 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPQ opened at $31.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. HP’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

