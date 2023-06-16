Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 145,790 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $81,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 470.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,868 shares of company stock worth $40,709,629. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $446.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $399.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.00 and a 12 month high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.