Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 13,342 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,342 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $88,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Humana by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Humana by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.72.

Shares of HUM opened at $463.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $418.70 and a one year high of $571.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.38%.

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

