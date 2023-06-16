Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 83,275 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83,275 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of CF Industries worth $95,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in CF Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $70.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.73. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $119.60.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CF Industries from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

