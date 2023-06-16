VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 199,438 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 364% from the previous session’s volume of 42,998 shares.The stock last traded at $61.29 and had previously closed at $61.24.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $734.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.48.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1152 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 625,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,102,000 after buying an additional 26,837 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 396,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 386,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,763,000 after buying an additional 136,603 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 364,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 333,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,869 shares during the period.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

