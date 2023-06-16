VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 199,438 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 364% from the previous session’s volume of 42,998 shares.The stock last traded at $61.29 and had previously closed at $61.24.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $734.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.48.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1152 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO)
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
- Surgical Centers, Med-Tech Stocks Up On Pent-Up Surgical Demand
- Is NexTier-Patterson UTI Deal A Sign Of More Consolidation Ahead?
- AI Sleeper-Play Confluent Is Ready To Rocket Higher
- Bullish or Bearish? Vetting Animal Health Care Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.