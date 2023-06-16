Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Update

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a growth of 27.4% from the May 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Viking Energy Group Stock Performance

VKIN opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. Viking Energy Group has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Viking Energy Group had a negative net margin of 54.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.91%. The company had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Production and Power Generation. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.

