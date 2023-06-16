Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Piper Sandler

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VNOM. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.67.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.92. Viper Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $36.10.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.27. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.25%.

Insider Transactions at Viper Energy Partners

In other Viper Energy Partners news, Director Frank C. Hu acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,442.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank C. Hu purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,442.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,808,228 shares in the company, valued at $295,718,074.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,983 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $518,334,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

