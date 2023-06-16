Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Short Interest Down 42.0% in May

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 42.0% from the May 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 978.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of CBH traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.57. 61,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,401. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.70. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $9.23.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

About Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%.

(Get Rating)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund?s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.