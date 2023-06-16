Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) Shares Down 2%

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC – Get Rating) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.72 and last traded at $25.89. 455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63.

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF Company Profile

The Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (BBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of US-listed biotech companies with lead drugs in various phases of clinical trials. BBC was launched on Dec 16, 2014 and is managed by Virtus.

