Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Acquires £148.60 in Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Rating) insider Tim Lawlor bought 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 743 ($9.30) per share, for a total transaction of £148.60 ($185.94).

Vistry Group Price Performance

Vistry Group stock traded down GBX 23.50 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 718.50 ($8.99). The company had a trading volume of 1,437,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,293. Vistry Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 502 ($6.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 947.50 ($11.86). The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The company has a market cap of £2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 852.87, a P/E/G ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 779.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 740.23.

Get Vistry Group alerts:

Vistry Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were given a GBX 32 ($0.40) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Vistry Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,321.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Vistry Group

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTY. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 760 ($9.51) to GBX 871 ($10.90) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 725 ($9.07) to GBX 750 ($9.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.26) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 700 ($8.76) to GBX 740 ($9.26) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 987 ($12.35) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 821.14 ($10.27).

(Get Rating)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a housebuilder in the United Kingdom. It offers one-bedroom apartments and larger family homes. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020. Vistry Group PLC was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vistry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.