Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Piper Sandler

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Vital Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Vital Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Vital Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VTLE opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $789.57 million, a PE ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 3.37. Vital Energy has a 1 year low of $39.74 and a 1 year high of $96.90.

Insider Activity

Vital Energy ( NYSE:VTLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $332.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.67 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 48.36% and a return on equity of 34.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 20.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Energy news, Director Edmund P. Segner III sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Energy

(Get Rating)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.