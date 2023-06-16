Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance

IGD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. 184,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,174. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

Institutional Trading of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGD. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 16,130 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

