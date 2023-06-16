Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IGD)

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGDGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance

IGD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. 184,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,174. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

Institutional Trading of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGD. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 16,130 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000.

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

(Get Rating)

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD)

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.