VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Short Interest Update

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,600 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the May 15th total of 504,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 511,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on VTEX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of VTEX in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on VTEX in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded VTEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

VTEX Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:VTEX opened at $4.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. VTEX has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $845.73 million, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VTEX

About VTEX

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in VTEX by 35.6% in the first quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,073,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,481,000 after buying an additional 1,333,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in VTEX by 19.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,397,000 after buying an additional 667,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in VTEX in the first quarter worth approximately $8,747,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in VTEX by 74.9% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 706,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 302,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in VTEX in the first quarter worth approximately $3,245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

