VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Short Interest Update

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 406,600 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the May 15th total of 504,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 511,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have commented on VTEX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of VTEX in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on VTEX in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded VTEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.35.
VTEX Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE:VTEX opened at $4.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.92. VTEX has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $845.73 million, a P/E ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.
About VTEX
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
