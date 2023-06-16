W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

Investment analysts at BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BNP Paribas’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WPC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $70.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.77. W. P. Carey has a twelve month low of $66.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average of $77.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Insider Activity at W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The business had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W. P. Carey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,190,000 after purchasing an additional 101,666 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

