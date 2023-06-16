Waltonchain (WTC) Market Capitalization Tops $12.29 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $12.29 million and $309,759.12 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 87,547,736 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,572,524 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities.

As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

