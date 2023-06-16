Wanchain Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $34.37 million and approximately $362,990.17 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000668 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00044155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00033528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015231 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,689,130 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

