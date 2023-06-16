Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stake Cut by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,213,212,000. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 51,205,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,773,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,117,000 after purchasing an additional 686,036 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,684,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,492,369. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

In other news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

