WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC lowered its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,373,000 after acquiring an additional 124,253 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $91.58 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.27.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

