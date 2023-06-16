Wells Fargo & Company Increases Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target to $89.00

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $83.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.46. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $83.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.23 and a 200-day moving average of $77.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

