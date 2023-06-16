Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,939,000 after purchasing an additional 88,556 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 121,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,038,000 after purchasing an additional 164,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $181.91 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.58.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

