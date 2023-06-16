Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 493,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,000. Marqeta accounts for 1.2% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marqeta by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,892,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,729 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Marqeta by 349.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Marqeta by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,903,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,029,000 after acquiring an additional 735,035 shares during the last quarter. Visa Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth about $137,389,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marqeta by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,832,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,635 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $13.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.53.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $4.93 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.81.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Judson C. Linville bought 44,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $199,139.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,139. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

