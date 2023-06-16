Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Buys Shares of 806 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 806 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after purchasing an additional 733,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $462.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.31.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $490.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $387.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $495.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.18 billion, a PE ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

