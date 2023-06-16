Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Makes New $207,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Advocate Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $242.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.31. The company has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $192.01 and a 52-week high of $243.11.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

