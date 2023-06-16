Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Makes New $445,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $102.37.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

