Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Takes $1.03 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSJP. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 848,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after acquiring an additional 193,074 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 838,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,533,000 after acquiring an additional 147,287 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 518,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 442,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,525,000 after acquiring an additional 33,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 413,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJP opened at $22.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $23.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1239 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

