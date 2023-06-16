Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Takes Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,528,000 after buying an additional 754,554 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Affirm by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after buying an additional 1,404,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,877,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,533,000 after buying an additional 415,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Affirm by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,920,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,556,000 after buying an additional 349,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,410,000 after buying an additional 216,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Up 1.4 %

AFRM stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $40.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 10.91 and a quick ratio of 10.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative net margin of 64.12% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%. The business had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFRM. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $192,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

