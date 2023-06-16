Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $729,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $157.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.30 and a 200 day moving average of $134.15. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $114.66 and a 1-year high of $158.45.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.