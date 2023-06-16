West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Stock Price Up 3.7%

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $374.02 and last traded at $373.08. Approximately 98,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 507,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $359.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $355.08 and its 200 day moving average is $305.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at West Pharmaceutical Services

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total transaction of $15,976,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,863,819.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

