West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Upgraded at Bank of America

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WST. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.00.

Shares of WST opened at $359.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.10. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $376.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total value of $443,070.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.60, for a total transaction of $2,932,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,810.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total transaction of $443,070.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,854 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

