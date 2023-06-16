Western Bulk Chartering AS (OTC:WSSTF) Raised to “Buy” at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Western Bulk Chartering AS (OTC:WSSTF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

WSSTF opened at C$3.35 on Monday. Western Bulk Chartering AS has a 12 month low of C$3.35 and a 12 month high of C$5.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.79.

Western Bulk Chartering AS, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a dry bulk shipping company. It charters and operates dry bulk vessels for the transportation of minerals, timber, cement, bauxite, steel products, grains, coal, and others; and operates chartered-in fleet of 110-150 vessels, including time charter trip vessels and period vessels.

