Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Position Raised by Nexus Investment Management ULC

Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 410,988 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,930 shares during the period. Western Digital accounts for 1.7% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $15,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,628,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,192,267,000 after acquiring an additional 355,610 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,663,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $651,948,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961,971 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,289,570 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after acquiring an additional 928,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814,743 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $214,702,000 after acquiring an additional 163,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,780,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $182,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,504 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDC traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 808,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,225,271. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $50.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.23. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. TheStreet downgraded Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

