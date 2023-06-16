WhiteCoin Price Hits $0.0196 on Top Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $15.00 million and $236,660.73 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 32.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.27 or 0.00294422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013799 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00017347 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000544 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000400 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003973 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.