William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. Sells 1,025 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.72, for a total value of $128,863.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OSI Systems Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ OSIS traded down $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $122.65. The stock had a trading volume of 115,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $127.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.65.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,286,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,829,000 after acquiring an additional 35,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,776,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut OSI Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.