Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Sets New 1-Year High at $373.02

Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $373.02 and last traded at $373.02, with a volume of 2885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $369.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WINA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winmark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 62.91% and a net margin of 47.04%. The business had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Winmark’s payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

In other news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 6,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total transaction of $2,207,300.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,692,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,250.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 6,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.18, for a total value of $2,207,300.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,692,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,973 shares of company stock valued at $9,777,390 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Winmark by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 376,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Winmark by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Winmark by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Winmark during the 1st quarter valued at $42,733,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Winmark by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,405,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

