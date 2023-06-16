WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NASDAQ:CXSE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXSE. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 0.7% in the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 107,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance

CXSE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.94. 14,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,920. WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The company has a market cap of $696.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.26.

About WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

The WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (CXSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese companies that are not state-owned, defined as government ownership of less than 20%. CXSE was launched on Sep 19, 2012 and is managed by WisdomTree.

