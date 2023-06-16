WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $84.00

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $84.00 and last traded at $83.76, with a volume of 15862 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.27.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the third quarter worth $26,000.

About WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

