WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $40.34

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.34 and traded as high as $42.08. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $41.47, with a volume of 178,090 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 698,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,307,000 after acquiring an additional 31,691 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 521,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 93,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

