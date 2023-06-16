WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRS traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.51. 23,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,484. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average is $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $230.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $46.89.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 23.1% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at $29,000.

(Get Rating)

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.