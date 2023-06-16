WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DGRS traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.51. 23,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,484. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average is $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $230.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.12. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $46.89.
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund
WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Further Reading
