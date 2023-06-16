Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) PT Raised to GBX 4,050

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,750 ($46.92) to GBX 4,050 ($50.68) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($40.67) to GBX 3,700 ($46.30) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($45.05) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Wizz Air to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 2,450 ($30.66) price target on Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,637.86 ($45.52).

Shares of LON WIZZ opened at GBX 2,871 ($35.92) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.80. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 1,320 ($16.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,229 ($40.40). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,878.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,676.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

