WOO Network (WOO) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $12.15 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. WOO Network has a total market capitalization of $296.71 million and approximately $12.15 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WOO Network has traded 18.3% lower against the dollar. One WOO Network token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,706,268,529 tokens. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. WOO Network’s official website is woo.org. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOO Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

