World Mobile Token Price Reaches $0.11 (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One World Mobile Token token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. World Mobile Token has a market cap of $44.68 million and $425,597.69 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, World Mobile Token has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00043941 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00033168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015211 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000722 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 423,246,321 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

Buying and Selling World Mobile Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Mobile Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.