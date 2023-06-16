WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,001.29.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $55.82 on Monday. WPP has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average of $58.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 187.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

