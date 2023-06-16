WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,001.29.
WPP Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $55.82 on Monday. WPP has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average of $58.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
WPP Company Profile
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
