X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Trading Up 0.1%

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ – Get Rating) shares were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.17 and last traded at $20.98. Approximately 65,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 63,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47. The company has a market cap of $577.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Get X-trackers International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X-trackers International Real Estate ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAUZ. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers International Real Estate ETF (HAUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global real estate stocks, excluding the US, Pakistan, and Vietnam. HAUZ was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.