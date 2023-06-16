XYO 24-Hour Volume Hits $373,130.87 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last week, XYO has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $44.18 million and $373,130.87 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005335 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017718 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018461 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015212 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,357.76 or 1.00024126 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002491 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00347676 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $333,625.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.