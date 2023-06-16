XYO Price Tops $0.0033 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 16th. During the last seven days, XYO has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market capitalization of $42.65 million and $270,196.97 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00018058 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00018434 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015495 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,804.85 or 0.99901373 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000075 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XYO is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00347676 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $333,625.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.